During a podcast with his wife Taylor Dome, Taylor Lautner has revealed that one of his biggest regrets is not stopping Kanye West from interrupting ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs. During the show when Swift won and was up on the stage to receive her award, Kanye interrupted her to say that Beyonce should have won the award. Thinking that it was a skit, Lautner originally didn't make much of it until he got a glimpse of Swift's face. Kanye West Angrily Throws Away a Woman’s Cellphone for Filming Him, Video Goes Viral.

Check Out the Video:

Taylor Lautner tells wife Taylor Dome he regrets not stopping Taylor Swift's infamous #VMAs moment with Kanye West: “I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh. No, that wasn’t good. Probably should've said something,’” pic.twitter.com/uxJ8vdvf6R — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 2, 2023

