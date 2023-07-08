Taylor Swift recently gave fans a treat at her concert of The Eras Tour, and brought out her ex Taylor Lautner on stage who attended the concert with his wife Taylor Dome. While the crowd cheered loudly Taylor was seen walking to the main stage and also did a cartwheel and backflip on his way there. Swift and Lautner shared a warm hug as well. Speak Now: Taylor Swift Releases Song From Her 2010 Album.

Watch Reunion of Taylor and Taylor:

Taylor Swift brings Taylor Lautner on stage at the Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/BPSylQq1de — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 8, 2023

