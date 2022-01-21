The Batman is perhaps a lot of people's most anticipated movie release this year. The trailers for the movie have been nothing short than amazing, and feature a background theme that has become instantly recognisable. So if you want to listen more of that theme, then you're in luck as Warner Bros recently released the piece of score from The Batman online. The Batman releases on March 4, 2022.

Check Out The Theme Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)