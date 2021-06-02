The makers of The Conjuring 3 have dropped the final trailer of the movie and this one will definitely give you goosebumps. The clip sees paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren on a mission to prove that the demons are for real... but this time legally. This one is of the most sensational cases from their files.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)