Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the trailer of The Gray Man. After waiting for months, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer today (May 24). The trailer, as expected, is at par and exactly what you would expect from an ensemble as good as this. The trailer shows how Chris Evan and Ryan Gosling at pitted against each other after Evans is tasked with catching Gosling. Dhanush makes a brief arrival in the trailer and is seen in a fighting sequence. You surely will be impressed by what Russo Brothers have to offer. The Gray Man: Dhanush, Ryan Gosling’s Netflix Film Gets Its Own Twitter Emoji.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Brace yourself for jaw-dropping action in a new global spy thriller directed by The @Russo_Brothers. Ryan Gosling, @ChrisEvans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, @regejean, Wagner Moura, @Julia_Butters, @dhanushkraja, Alfre Woodard & Billy Bob Thorton star in The Gray Man. July 22 pic.twitter.com/ylMVhoKmGj — Netflix (@netflix) May 24, 2022

