With the announcement of the trailer release came another update about The Gray Man. The film starring Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans has now gotten its own Twitter emoji as well. The trailer of the film comes out tomorrow (May 24). The Gray Man: Dhanush, Ryan Gosling Look Fierce in New Posters, Trailer of the Action Drama To Be Out on May 24.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)