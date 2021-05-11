The Green Knight Trailer is out. Starring Dev Patel in the role of the legendary Sir Gawain and inspired by the centuries-old Arthurian legend. Helmed by David Lowery, the fantasy film features Ralph Ineson as the Green Knight, also Alicia Vikander, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan in supporting roles. The Green Knight is all set to release theatrically in United States on July 30.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

