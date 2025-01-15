BAFTA 2025: Sandhya Suri’s ‘Santosh’, Karan Kandhari’s ‘Sister Midnight’ Nominated Alongside Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’

BAFTA 2025 has revealed its nominations, and two Indian filmmakers are making waves in the Outstanding Debut by British Writer, Director, or Producer category. Sandhya Suri’s Santosh and Karan Kandhari’s Sister Midnight have both been recognised. Suri’s nomination comes alongside James Bowsher and Balthazar de Ganay, while Kandhari is nominated for Sister Midnight. They are up against actor-turned-director Dev Patel, who’s also in the running with his directorial debut, Monkey Man. This year’s BAFTA nominations highlight a strong presence of Indian talent in British cinema, showcasing a diverse and exciting pool of filmmaking voices. BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Receives Nomination at 78th British Academy Film Awards.

BAFTA 2025: ‘Santosh’, ‘Sister Midnight’ Nominated With ‘Monkey Man’ for Debut Director

First up, the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer nominees are… LUNA CARMOON, Hoard RICH PEPPIATT, Kneecap DEV PATEL, Monkey Man SANDHYA SURI, JAMES BOWSHER, BALTHAZAR DE GANAY, Santosh KARAN KANDHARI, Sister Midnight#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Bando32XBB — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 15, 2025

