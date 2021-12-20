The Matrix Resurrections was premiered at San Francisco’s iconic Castro Theatre. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lana Wachowski among others were present for the film’s US premiere. In one of the posts Priyanka mentioned that her outfit for the premiere night was an ‘ode’ to her character in the film. She plays the role of Sati in Lana Wachowski’s directorial. Warner Bros opted for a green carpet event in celebration of The Matrix Resurrections and the city’s mayor, London Breed, extended support to the team.

The Matrix Resurrections Team At The Castro Theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

London Breed On Light San Francisco Matrix Green Project

In honor of the Matrix Resurrection movie premiere tonight right here at our own Castro Theater, buildings across the city — including City Hall — will be participating in the Light San Francisco Matrix Green project! pic.twitter.com/L3GWKme0xg — London Breed (@LondonBreed) December 19, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections In San Francisco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Matrix Resurrections (@thematrixmovie)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)