After Jason Momoa joined Fast and Furious 10, the family is about to grow even bigger. Daniela Melchior who is best known for playing Ratcatcher II in The Suicide Squad, has begun talks to join the film. Fast and Furious 10 is set to release on May 19, 2023.

Check Out The Source:

Daniela Melchior is in talks to star in ‘FAST & FURIOUS 10’.



(Source: https://t.co/0BLcHa7gA8) pic.twitter.com/eMhQtf7b1S— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 21, 2022

