At the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, Fast and Furious saga co-stars and former rivals, Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Vin Diesel, made notable appearances as presenters - albeit for different categories. When Vin Diesel took the stage to announce the nominees for his category, he casually called out to The Rock with a cheerful "Hey Dwayne!" accompanied by a smile. In response, Johnson, seated in the audience, was seen grinning. For anyone wondering whether their infamous feud was still ongoing, this lighthearted exchange seemed to put those doubts to rest. Fast X Part 2: Dwayne Johnson Confirms Next Installment Will Be a Hobbs Movie; The Rock Reveals How He and Vin Diesel Resolved Differences for Fans.

Vin Diesel Greeting Dwayne Johnson From Golden Globes Stage

"Hey, Dwayne." – Vin Diesel addresses The Rock from the Golden Globes stage pic.twitter.com/IrhJ7vYkCo — IGN (@IGN) January 6, 2025

