It going big and strong. The Super Mario Bros- Movie shattered all expectations and broke numerous records in its box office debut over the long Easter holiday weekend. With an estimated $173 million in international earnings and a global total of $377 million, the movie is surprisingly doing good. It is said to be the biggest worldwide debut for an animated film in history. The Super Mario Bros-Movie features a voice cast that includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as Bowser. The Super Mario Bros Movie Review: Chris Pratt’s Animated Film is Bogged Down By a Paper-Thin Plot Over-Laden With Nintendo Nostalgia (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check The Tweet Here:

‘THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE’ debuts with $377.5M at the global box office, the biggest worldwide debut for an animated film in history. pic.twitter.com/azd7yafWiR — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)