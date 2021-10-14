Amazon Prime Video has dropped the trailer for The Tender Bar, which is helmed by George Clooney. The glimpse sees Ben Affleck as an uncle who is kind and becomes an inspirational figure to a fatherless young boy in the 1970s. We also get to see Christopher Lloyd as a bad-tempered grandfather, and Lily Rabe as JR's mother. The movie is based on the memoir by writer JR Moehringer.

