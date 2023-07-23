A TikTok video of Drake calling out a fan for throwing vape at him onstage has taken internet by storm. The incident happened during his concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The Grammy winning-rapper is heard asking, “Hey … Who threw this? Who threw the vape?” He even said, “There’s no way you’re taking life seriously if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f**king Barclays Center.” Bras Thrown at Drake on Stage VIDEO: Canadian Rapper Gets Bombarded With Intimate Wear, Shoe and Cap During Detroit Concert (WATCH).

Drake Schools Concertgoer For Throwing Vape Onstage

Drake has come out as anti-vape pic.twitter.com/A8S3Bq5lj6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 21, 2023

