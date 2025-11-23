A disturbing series of assaults in Williamsburg has sparked outrage after a man accused of spitting on at least 16 women was released just a day after his arrest. Anthony Caines, 45, was taken into custody on November 13 for what prosecutors describe as racially-motivated attacks targeting white women. Court documents state he allegedly carried out a two-day spree on November 11 and 12, silently approaching women on the street and spitting directly into their faces. Four victims are named in the initial complaint, though police sources confirm the number of targeted women is far higher. Caines, who has prior arrests for domestic violence and contempt of court, pleaded not guilty and was granted supervised release on November 14. One victim, a college student, described feeling “violated” and “shocked” by the random assault. US Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling in Parking in New Jersey After Flirty Meta AI Chatbot Poses As Real Person and Requests To Meet in NYC.

Man Goes on Spitting Spree in Williamsburg

45-year-old Anthony Caines nabbed by police for publicly spitting on 16 different females https://t.co/uNW3UJ0sdD pic.twitter.com/Iu47lXp3Uu — New York Post (@nypost) November 22, 2025

