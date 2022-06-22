In a recent interview, Christian Bale has revealed that he didn't really know what the MCU was when he joined Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor talks about how he would see chatter about him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he would reply by saying "I haven't entered s***, thank you very much." He apparently had to ask someone what it was. You can check out Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher when Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theatres on July 7, 2022. Thor - Love and Thunder: New Stills Featuring Thor, Jane Foster, Star Lord and Mantis Out! (View Pics).

Check Out The Quote Below:

Christian Bale on joining the MCU: “I'd read that, and people would go, 'Oh, look at this! He's entered the MCU!' And I'd go, 'I've done what? I haven't entered shit, thank you very much.' I'm like, 'The MCU?' I had to ask what that was.” (Source: https://t.co/C4MKj38cSE) pic.twitter.com/ommz63XSD4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 21, 2022

