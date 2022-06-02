Hollywood star Johnny Depp has won the defamation case against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. It was an emphatic win for the 58-year-old actor who won the claim after the jury found Amber Heard guilty on all three statements related to defamation. Johnny Depp took to Instagram to thank the jury for giving his life back, he thanked everyone supporting him throughout the trial. Depp signed off his statement by writing 'Truth Never Perishes.'

The jury awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages. Heard was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and no money for punitive damages.

Johnny Depp Releases Statement Post Winning The Defamation Case

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)