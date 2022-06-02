Hollywood icon Johnny Depp has emerged as a winner in the gruelling, highly-publicised defamation case against former wife and actress, Amber Heard. The 58-year-old won on all three counts of the defamation case against Amber Heard and is awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5million in punitive damages. However, punitive capped by statute at $350k. The 36-year-old Aquaman actress was not left empty-handed. While the jury dismissed part of Heard's counterclaim but awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages for the "hoax" statement by Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman.

Jury Finds Amber Heard Guilty in Defamation Case

VERDICT: Jury has found Amber Heard guilty in defamation case #DeppVsHeard @7NewsDC in all THREE statements #johnnydepp — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) June 1, 2022

Announcements Made All Around

#Breaking: Johnny Depp wins the defamation case against Amber Heard. The jury finds Depp has proven all the elements of defamation are present at the hands of Amber Heard and that she acted with actual malice.#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/YlotjaBVqs — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) June 1, 2022

Details of Damages for Johnny Depp

#JohnnyDepp ran the table on his defamation suit. Jury awards $10M in compensatory damages, $5M in punitive damages. Punitive capped by statute at $350K. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/qtMoZ9gTzI — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) June 1, 2022

How Much Amber Heard Gets?

#AmberHeard wins one defamation claim based on a hoax statement made by Adam Waldman acting as #JohnnyDepp’s agent. $2M compensatory damages, 0 punitive @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/0bOOnX4gY1 — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) June 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)