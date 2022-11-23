Simu Liu previously took to Twitter and slammed Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese about their comments on Marvel. He went on to defend Marvel Studios and said that he is proud to have worked with the studio. But the actor later faced backlash on Twitter for dissing the two filmmakers. Here's what Twitterati had to say. Simu Liu Slams Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino's Lament About 'Marvel-isation of Hollywood'; Shang-Chi Star Tweets 'Loved the Golden Age, But It Was White as Hell'!

Reddit Guy

Martin Scorsese: Marvel movies crowd out screens, making it difficult for smaller movies to be shown. Reddit Guy Simu Liu, three years later: And here's why this is about me, personally. — Screen Slate (@ScreenSlate) November 22, 2022

Loser Internet Trolls

Simu’s face when he crafts a straw man argument to defend a multibillion dollar corporation and then calls people who disagree “loser internet trolls” pic.twitter.com/6QWU6sXoWm — Hubert and 100 others (@DickusDarth) November 22, 2022

Yikes

Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino have constantly pushed for worldwide cinema the former even founding the World Cinema Project. Which preserves worldwide cinema. Simu Liu is a Marvel actor with an incredibly large ego, who calls everyone “trolls”. Notice the difference? — Jerome! (@JeromeM94Movies) November 22, 2022

Damnn

Yes they absolutely do. You do not have the filmography to defend yourself like this pic.twitter.com/lGf3fbpKG4 — Josh (@AstroCloud_) November 22, 2022

Mirror Mirror On the Wall

Simu liu when he realizes he was an internet troll and has to fight himself pic.twitter.com/XsVmaktlNy https://t.co/xfjGjogmcj — dumbass man kisser ☾ 4 days (@Quaidflims) November 23, 2022

