Looks like James Gunn and Peter Safran have already started having their influence on the DC film universe as a month after taking over the studio they have reportedly cancelled Wonder Woman 3. With Patty Jenkins having submitted a treatment for the film, the co-CEOs told her that the Gal Gadot-starrer doesn't fit in with the plans of their universe. Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot Teases 'Next Chapter' As She Recalls Playing the Iconic DC Superhero Diana Prince.

Check Out the Tweet:

Patty Jenkins‘ ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive) https://t.co/hWaYtPiicn — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 8, 2022

This is an interesting development to say the least considering just a day prior Gal Gadot tweeted about how excited she is to bring the next chapter of Wonder Woman to the screen.

Check Out the Tweet:

A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you🙅🏻‍♀️🙌🏼💃🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/XlzhrMx4xe — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 6, 2022

