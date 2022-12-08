Looks like James Gunn and Peter Safran have already started having their influence on the DC film universe as a month after taking over the studio they have reportedly cancelled Wonder Woman 3. With Patty Jenkins having submitted a treatment for the film, the co-CEOs told her that the Gal Gadot-starrer doesn't fit in with the plans of their universe. Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot Teases 'Next Chapter' As She Recalls Playing the Iconic DC Superhero Diana Prince.

Check Out the Tweet:

This is an interesting development to say the least considering just a day prior Gal Gadot tweeted about how excited she is to bring the next chapter of Wonder Woman to the screen.

Check Out the Tweet:

 

