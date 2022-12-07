On Tuesday, Gal Gadot got nostalgic and celebrated nine years of Wonder Woman with a special post. The Hollywood actress took to social media and shared a note recalling how on this day years back her name was announced to play the superhero. Along with it, she also teased 'next chapter' of the film. Wonder Woman: Lynda Carter Responds to Homophobic Comment Saying Wonder Woman Isn’t for Gays.

Gal Gadot:

A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you🙅🏻‍♀️🙌🏼💃🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/XlzhrMx4xe — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 6, 2022

