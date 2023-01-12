Your Place Or Mine is about Debbie and Peter, who had a night of romance but then decided to become best friends and nothing more, and are also total opposites. While she lives her routine life with her son in LA, Peter thrives on changes in New York. They decide to swap lives and houses for a week. But when Debbie starts exploring potential partners, both friends start to discover that what they thought they wanted, might not be what they need. Reese Witherspoon to Produce and Star in Two Romcoms for Netflix.

Watch Reese and Ashton In Your Place Or Mine:

