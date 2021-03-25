Zack Snyder's Justice League has taken the internet by storm. This HBO MAX original started streaming on March 18 and since then people have not stopped talking about it. Cashing in on the craze further, Warner Bros has now started streaming the movie in black and white. It is now trending as Justice Is Gray. The new version has been launched at 12 am PST.

Check out the Black and White trailer of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

For years, the #SnyderCut existed in black and white and shown only to a select few. Zack Snyder's Justice League: #JusticeIsGray, a black and white version of the film, is now streaming on @HBOMax in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos on supported devices. pic.twitter.com/3c40221N27 — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 25, 2021

