"Pasoori" singer, Ali Sethi, took to Instagram stories and has put an end to rumours about his alleged marriage to New York-based painter Salman Toor. The Pakistani singer not only denied the wedding speculations, but also used the opportunity to promote his latest song. On August 11, news of Ali Sethi's intimate wedding in NYC had gone viral. 'Pasoori' Singer Ali Sethi Marries Salman Toor in New York City - Reports.

Ali Sethi Denies Marrying Salman Toor:

Ali Sethi Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)