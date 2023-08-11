Pakistani singer Ali Sethi has reportedly married Salman Toor in a private ceremony in New York City. Ali is popularly known for his songs "Pasoori" and "Left Right". FYI, Toor is a Pakistani-American painter and happens to be close pal of Sethi since quite a long time now. As per reports, they first met each other during an art class at Aitchison College. However, an official confirmation regarding the marriage news is still awaited. Shae Gill on SatyaPrem Ki Katha's 'Pasoori Nu': Ali Sethi's Singing Partner on OG 'Pasoori' Says, 'Instead of Spreading Hate, Don't Listen To It' (Watch Video).

Ali Sethi Marries Salman Toor?

