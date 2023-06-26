Arijit Singh wrote a message for his listeners on Twitter "please dont be biased. be clear open your eyes listen with your heart accept and reject accordingly". A fan who was curious to know why he remade Ali Sethi's Pasoori" asked him the reason and Arijit said that the makers promised him "yearly fund for a school for underprivileged". The song was not well received by netizens but they might understand why he did it. Satyaprem Ki Katha Song Pasoori Nu Gets Slammed: Fans Unhappy With Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Version of Pakistani Hit 'Pasoori', Call It 'Cheap'!

View Arijit's Tweets:

Can I ask one thing? Why did you say yes to this ? I mean it's your choice but Just a curiosity I mean when you knew it way before we started talking about it — somASree 🧘🏻‍♀️ (@Phire_Faqeera) June 26, 2023

The maker has promised me a yearly fund for a school for underprivileged — WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) June 26, 2023

