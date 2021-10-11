Jatinder Shah’s latest song, ‘Jodaa’, sung by Afsana Khan and lyrics penned by Maninder Kailey is out! Bollywood actress Mouni Roy and Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni look breathtaking beautiful in this soulful number. The song is an absolute visual treat. The period drama is set and shot in the splendour of a royal palace in Jaipur and the music video treats audiences with a larger-than-life experience. Have a look!

Watch The Song Below:

