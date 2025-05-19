Well, the Instagram conversations between actors Sai Ketan Rao and Isha Agarwal weren’t about them dating - instead, they were hinting at their collaboration on a music video for the label Let’s Get LOUDER. Written and composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, the song "Dil Mera Lauta Do" is sung by Afsana Khan and features Sai Ketan Rao and Isha Agarwal. Slated for release on 20 May, the full version of the song explores themes of pain, heartbreak, and betrayal. These emotions resonate not only through the vocals and lyrics but also in the visuals. Are Sai Ketan Rao and Isha Agarwal Dating? Duo Sparks Romance Rumour With Their Cryptic Insta Posts!

'Dil Mera Lauta Do' Song Teaser

