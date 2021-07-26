The makers of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer action-thriller on Sunday had earlier announced the release date of their upcoming film Attack. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 13, 2021.

As for Satyamev Jayate 2, the film that will feature John in a dual avatar - as a police officer and as a common man, went on floors on September 20, 2019. Like the first instalment, the standalone sequel will also focus on the fight against injustice and misuse of power.

With new rules regarding the opening of cinemas and the current situation in our country, the buzz is that John is looking for the right time to release the films.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Right time, it’s just the right time that @TheJohnAbraham is looking for to announce the arrival of his action affairs #SatyamevaJayate2 & #Attack. Both are his passion projects, one a sequel to his HIT film and another a home production that redefines action. These are BIGGIES! pic.twitter.com/mEY1cvaNQ2 — #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) July 26, 2021

