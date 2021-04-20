In a shocking turn of events, veteran Marathi actor Kishor Nandlaskar has passed away. He died due to coronavirus complications. Reportedly, the deceased was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago and breathed his last on April 20. He was known for films like Vaastav: The Reality (1999), Khakee (2004) and Singham (2011). May his soul rest in peace.

