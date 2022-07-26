ATEEZ are all set to release their album The World Ep.1 : Movement on July 29 at 12 am EST. The band also released a suspenseful new teaser for their title track "Guerrilla". In the teaser a group of workers are checking a huge speaker on a rooftop. The rest of the workers leave except one, who then removes his mask, revealing that it's actually Hongjoong. ATEEZ Give Off Bad Boy Vibes in Their New Concept Photo for The World EP 1 Movement's 'Guerrilla'.

Watch Video Here:

