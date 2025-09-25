In a brazen daylight robbery, Heller Jewelers at City Center Bishop Ranch mall in San Ramon, California, was stormed by nearly 25 masked thieves last week, who looted jewelry worth over INR 9 crore within seconds. Armed with at least three guns, crowbars, and pickaxes, the group smashed display cases as CCTV cameras captured the chaos. Automatic closing doors briefly trapped the mob, forcing one suspect to fire multiple rounds to break open the glass for escape. The thieves fled in six vehicles parked nearby. Police have arrested seven suspects, including a juvenile, with stolen items recovered. All hail from Oakland, aged between 17 and 31, and are suspected of ties to other Bay Area robberies. Shockingly, this marks the second major heist at Heller Jewelers in two years—the store was similarly robbed of USD 1.1 million in jewels in March 2023. Investigations are ongoing. Texas Shocker: Man Shoots 3 Teens While They Try to Rob Him in At Gunpoint in US, Probe On (Watch Video).

BREAKING: Seven suspects were arrested after nearly 25 people steal $1 MILLION worth of merchandise from a San Ramon jewelry store The robbery occurred at Heller Jewelers in City Center Bishop Ranch Police said the suspects stormed the store, smashed display cases with crowbars… pic.twitter.com/Q8WN4vA2RF — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) September 24, 2025

WATCH: Security footage shows a mob of masked thieves storming a California jewelry store—smashing displays and stealing an estimate $1 million in merchandise. Police say some suspects were armed and a shot was fired. A chase was called off for safety reasons, but several… pic.twitter.com/49hFsNSnEa — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Fox News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

