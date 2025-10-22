A small 1953 Cessna 170 made a dramatic emergency landing on Mission Beach in San Diego on Tuesday morning, October 21, after experiencing complete engine failure. The pilot, Victor Schneider, was flying with his daughter when the engine gave out over Bird Rock, forcing him to quickly find a safe spot on the crowded beach. Reportedly, witnesses said Schneider picked the "perfect spot" to land, carefully manoeuvring amid high tide and limited sand. The incident captured on video shows the plane descending and landing on the shore of the beach. Remarkably, neither Schneider, his daughter, nor any beachgoers were injured in the incident. The plane touched down about 20 minutes after takeoff and came to rest safely on the shore. Authorities confirmed the FAA will assist in moving the aircraft back to its departure point in Oceanside. Phoenix-Bound American Airlines Flight AA357 From Philadelphia Makes Emergency Landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia After Passenger's Device Catches Fire (See Pic).

JUST IN: Plane makes an emergency landing on the beach in San Diego, California. A small Cessna landed on the shore in Mission Beach about 20 minutes after takeoff this morning. The pilot and his daughter were over Bird Rock when the engine started to give out. A witness on… pic.twitter.com/MB6eDS2R7J — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 21, 2025

