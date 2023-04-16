BLACKPINK has created history! Well, as they have become the first ever K-pop group to headline Coachella. FYI, the only girls group danced to "Pretty Savage" at Coachella 2023 stage and audiences could not keep calm. Pics and videos from their performance at the musical fest is all over the internet. BLACKPINK to Join Taylor Swift, Beyonce and P!nk As the Fourth Ever Female Act to Headline Allegiant Stadium.

BLACKPINK at Coachella 2023:

I was delighted for my girls because they were performing freely and without any insecurities during this show. America, thank you for supporting them.



BLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINERS#BLACKPINKatCoachellapic.twitter.com/bQ3pSqDs9a— kenji 𓅓 (@yk2aii) April 16, 2023

BLACKPINK Makes History:

#BLACKPINK makes history tonight as the first Korean act to ever headline #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/yrOOTS7jgh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 16, 2023

"Pretty Savage" Ha:

Slay:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)