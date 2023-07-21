BLACKPINK's Jisoo has shared some cute pictures of her from Paris. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a full-sleeved white and blue dress. She styled the look with beautiful canvas shoes paired with white socks. Jisoo accessorised the look with a silver chain and a trendy customised handbag. In one of the pictures, the K-pop idol is seen posing with a friend. Jisoo looks absolutely gorgeous in her relaxed open hair and no-makeup look. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Redefines Style in Black Outfits in Latest Magazine Cover Shoot (View Pics).

Check Jisoo's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

