Erling Haaland created history on Tuesday evening when the Manchester City player became the fastest player in English Premier League history to score 100 goals, surpassing legend Alan Shearer. Haaland opened the scoring for City against Fulham, which was the Norway international's 100th PL goal, coming in his 111th league appearance, while Shearer reached the milestone in 124 EPL games. Haaland tops an elite list that includes players like Harry Kane, Thierry Henry, and Sergio Aguero. Premier League 2025-26: Chelsea Secure 1-1 Draw Against Arsenal Despite Moises Caicedo's First-Half Red Card.

Erling Haaland Creates History

The fastest player in Premier League history to score 💯 goals: Erling Braut Haaland 🤖 pic.twitter.com/QfSqOqlWqd — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) December 2, 2025

