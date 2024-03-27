BTS Fan Scammed $550K in Fake Job Offer To Work With the K-Pop Boyband; Fraudster Gets 4-Year Prison Sentence

A BTS fan found justice after enduring a year of extortion. A 41-year-old man received a four-year prison term for defrauding a fan of 738 million KRW (Rs 4.5 Crore), promising work with the K-pop group. The fraudster exploited the fan's admiration, offering a video shoot opportunity through supposed ties with BTS' agency. Between July 2021 and January 2022, the victim made 153 payments, even taking out loans. Although the defendant repaid 131 million KRW, it didn't alleviate his crime's severity. The Seoul Central District Court noted the emotional and financial harm inflicted on the victim, compounded by the fraudster's prior convictions. BTS’ V Shines in ‘FRI(END)S’ Live Performance for Cartier As He Sings His Chart-Topping Hit at Their Seoul Store (Watch Video).

BTS ARMY Gets Justice After A Year Of Extortion

