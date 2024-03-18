BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, recently dropped "FRI(END)S," a smooth R&B tune, expressing the urge to deepen friendships. W Korea has shared a “FRI(END)S” live performance video with Cartier on March 18. Shot at Cartier's Maison Cheongdam in Seoul, Taehyung's performance exudes charm. Donning chic browns and burgundies, he accessorises with Cartier's gold jewels, accentuating his mesmerising style. As Cartier's ambassador since July 2023, Taehyung's presence adds allure to the luxurious setting, showcasing his vocal talent and fashion flair. Check out the video below! 'FRI(END)S': BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is Irrevocably in Love With Ruby Sear and Detests Being Friend zoned In This New Music Video! (Watch Video).

Watch BTS' V Performing Live On "FRI(END)S"

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)