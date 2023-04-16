It's safe to say Suga has not given us a moment to breathe since he announce his solo album D-Day. So here concept photos that could knock you down once again. The rapper released Agust D D-Day concept photos titled "Being" and was seen dressed up in a suit and vest, while another photos a black lather overcoat was also added to his outfit. In the last picture he's looking into the camera with a serious look on his face with fire in front of him. BTS’ Suga Drops Compellingly Spine Tingling ‘Agust D D-DAY Glitch Film’ As His Solo Debut Draws Closer!

View D-Day Being Concept Photos:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)