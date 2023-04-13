Suga has been quite active regarding his solo debut with his album D-Day and ARMYs are more excited than ever. As if everything else was not enough, BIGHIT Music's Twitter page released a riveting Glitch Film. In the video, a voice (most likely Suga's) is heard whispering "Small flaws, glitches, my new afterimage. Breaking down the wall between 'what I want to say' and 'what I cannot say'" Abstract imagery and flashes of his releases as Agust D show up on the screen. BTS’ Suga’s Solo Album ‘D-Day’ to Feature J-hope and Late Japanese Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, View Full Track List.

Watch Glitch Film Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)