The 2022 MAMA Awards are coming up and they have revealed some exciting news on their Twitter handle. J-hope is part of the 3rd lineup of performers and will hold a solo performance! PD Yoon Shin Hye of the upcoming MAMA Awards confirmed the news and said that the concept is 'to deliver a story of hope'. This will be the first time a BTS members will perform solo at MAMA. MAMA Awards 2022: From BTS’ J-Hope and TWICE To Stray Kids, IU and More; Check Out the Full List of Nominees.

View Tweet Here:

[#2022MAMA] Performing Artist | #jhope 🏆 2022 MAMA 3rd Lineup Please give a warm welcome to j-hope to join 2022 MAMA! World’s No.1 K-POP Awards⠀ 2022 MAMA AWARDS 2022.11.29(TUE)-30(WED) 6PM(KST)#MAMAAWARDS #2022MAMAAWARDS pic.twitter.com/votn8pOEcC — MAMA AWARDS (@MnetMAMA) November 16, 2022

