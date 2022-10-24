This year the Mnet Asian Music Awards or MAMA will be held at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan on November 29 and 30. Many celebrities are lined up to perform and have been nominated as well. From IU, J-hope and Seulgi to Xdinary Heroes, aespa and more. The event will be available to watch online as well. Xdinary Heroes’ Gu-nil Tries To Fight a Dark Transformation in His Visual Sampler for ‘Overload’.

View All Nominees Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)