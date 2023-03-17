Jimin dropped his pre-release single "Set Me Free Pt 2" on March 16 and fans are loving the rebellious lyrics and energetic dance. Jimin said he felt really attached to the song and when he went to the US for the choir recording and how it felt amazing when he heard it being sung. But Jimin never previously released a "Set Me Free" Pt 1, so why the Pt 2 in the name? Turns out it's a nod to Suga's song "Set Me Free" from his album D-2. Jimin said " SUGA’s song talks about some of the stories that come before, I thought it would be good to come after that." BTS’ Jimin Releases Dark and Rebellious Music Video for Set Me Free Pt 2, Singer Talks About What His Album FACE Means.

BTS’s Jimin Dishes On The Meaning Behind The “Pt. 2” In His Song “Set Me Free Pt.2” And How It’s Related To Sugahttps://t.co/dSu94FkxEk — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) March 17, 2023

