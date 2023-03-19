Boy band ATEEZ took the internet by storm after they released a workout themed teaser for their Japanese single "Limitless". In the video, the guys could be seen performing hardcore exercise at the gym. As soon as fans saw the clip, they could not contain their excitement and went gaga over the lad's body. Have a look. BTS’ Jimin Discusses Meaning of FACE Pre-release Single Set Me Free Pt 2 and It’s Relation to Suga’s D-2.

Check It Out:

Fans Are Shook After ATEEZ Release Gym Workout Themed Teaser For "Limitless"https://t.co/gZ6U05lWX9 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) March 19, 2023

Here Are Few Reactions:

'ATEEZ'

we wished to close the gym but ATEEZ decided to have it as a concept for the teaser 🥹🔥 pic.twitter.com/K6nkEIl8ge — 𝐫 𝐢 𝐫 𝐢 (@asterreia) March 19, 2023

'What The Heck'

KANG YEOSANG WHAT THE HECK !!?!? pic.twitter.com/IXVEvYbxDG — bea! (@YE0LOVEBOT) March 19, 2023

