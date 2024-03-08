A United Airlines flight bound for Japan landed safely in Los Angeles on Thursday after a mid-air incident that began shortly after take-off from San Francisco. The Boeing 777 jetliner, carrying 235 passengers and a crew of 14, lost one of its six tyres on its left-side main landing gear assembly during take-off. A video capturing the moment the plane lost its tyre has been widely circulated on social media. Despite the alarming incident, the flight managed to land safely without any injuries reported among the passengers or crew. The detached tyre, however, caused some damage on the ground. It landed in an employee parking lot at San Francisco International Airport, smashing into a car and shattering its back window. The tyre then broke through a fence before coming to a stop in a neighbouring lot, according to reports. US: Pilot’s Last Second Manoeuvre Averts Disaster As Two Planes Narrowly Avoid Collision on Runway in Colorado, Video Surfaces.

Aircraft Loses Tyre After Take Off

BREAKING: United Airlines Boeing 777 loses tire while taking off from San Francisco, crushing cars on the ground pic.twitter.com/uXpHuFdzul — BNO News (@BNONews) March 7, 2024

