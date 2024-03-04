Two vehicles were crushed on Saturday, March 2, in a startling episode recorded on dashcam when a massive avalanche of rocks crashed down a Peruvian slope. According to a CNN report, the terrifying incident involved the vehicle being struck by flying boulders in the San Mateo area of Huanchor and flipped onto its side. The video also shows smaller rocks falling from the slope and a huge boulder falling from the mountain and smashing into the road in front of another car, creating a huge crater. The video is currently doing rounds on social media. Landslide in Uttarakhand Photos and Video: Road Washed Away Due to Heavy Rock Fall in Pithoragarh, 300 People Get Stuck.

Huge Rock Falls From Mountain, Crushes Trucks in San Mateo

Abrupt highway drive Drivers survived, according to multiple reports. Central Highway in Peru pic.twitter.com/ic2O78GaSN — Real Untold Story (@RealUntoldStory) March 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)