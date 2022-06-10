Gal Gadot boasted about her bond with K-Pop band BLACKPINK's Rose via a photo published on her Instagram story. Rose made an official appearance at the Vision & Virtuosity Exhibition of luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co, wearing a cut-out white dress. The singer met Gadot, and both just posed for a selfie. The IG story of the Woman Woman star reads, "I meet sweet @roses_are_rosie". BLACKPINK x My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle It Folds! Rose, Jennie And Lisa Hop on TikTok Trend and The Result is GOLD, Watch Dance Video.

See Pic:

Gal Gadot Met BLACKPINK's Rose (Photo Credits: Instagram)

