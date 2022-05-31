Like the rest of the social media world, BLACKPINK can’t get enough of the viral “My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle” dance challenge! Rose, Jennie and Lisa rocked the trend with their perfectly syncing dance moves. The video of the performance was initially posted on TikTok. The three stunning girls were at first looking serious but then ended it with a funny skit. The jingle was written by British-American documentarian Louis Theroux and can recently be heard on social media apps. Reportedly, since posting the video, Rose has gained over one million new followers on TikTok. BLACKPINK’s Jennie Shows Off Her Dance Moves While Partying With Friends in LA (Watch Video).

Watch The Trio Here:

