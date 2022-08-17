It has been reported by a media outlet that Gong Hyo Ji & Kevin Oh are getting married in October. They have also set a wedding date and have been informing close friends of theirs about the wedding. They recently came out as a couple in March this year.

View Tweet Here:

[UPDATED] Gong Hyo Jin & Kevin Oh are getting married in October 🥳🥳https://t.co/inZB6HdkIO — allkpop (@allkpop) August 17, 2022

