When the Stars Gossip is back with episode 4, and the excitement is at its peak! The cliffhanger of episode 3 has left fans eagerly awaiting what’s next. In the previous episode, Lee Min Ho and Gong Ryong teamed up to rescue Gong Hyo-jin’s Eve Kim character, adding an intense twist to this space-thriller romance. The stakes are high as the tension rises, and viewers are hooked on the thrilling dynamics between the characters. Episode 4 will be available for streaming on Netflix from January 12, so buckle up for another rollercoaster ride full of surprises and edge-of-your-seat moments. With the storyline picking up pace, this one promises to be even more intriguing. Make sure you're ready to tune in for what’s next in this gripping drama! ‘When the Stars Gossip’ Episode 4: Can Lee Min-ho’s Gong Ryong Rescue Gong Hyo-jin’s Eve Kim in Netflix’s Thrilling Space Drama?.

When The Stars Gossip Episode 4

우주정거장에 닥친 돌발상황🚨 특명, 위기에 빠진 이브를 구하라! 우주에 고립된 커맨더 구출 작전은 오늘 밤 4화에서 확인! [토일] 밤 9:20 | tvN#별들에게물어봐 #Whenthestarsgossip pic.twitter.com/L1vI8KoSZl — tvN drama (@CJnDrama) January 12, 2025

